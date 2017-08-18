Fri August 18, 2017
August 18, 2017

International carpet fair in October

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) will organise the 35th international carpet exhibition from October 5 to 7 at a local hotel.

Around 100 delegates from 38 countries will participate in the event, PCMEA Secretary Mohammad Riaz said on Thursday. He said about 70 leading manufacturers of carpets will display their stalls at the expo. “We are in contact with foreign delegates to ensure their participation in the event.”

He said the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had assured of full cooperation for the international exhibition.  He also thanked all those institutions, including TDAP which are assisting and cooperating for the mega event. —APP

