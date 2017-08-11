Fri August 11, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 11, 2017

JI to launch campaign for women’s rights

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Thursday announced to launch an awareness campaign for the rights of women in the province and tribal areas.

Speaking at a press conference here, provincial chief of JI women wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inayat Begum, lawmaker Rashida Riffat, Farhat Mehmood said that the people would be sensitised about the problems being faced by the women.

They said that burning issues like Swara, forced marriages, disinheriting of women and others would be highlighted in the three-month long campaign.

“The drive is aimed at raising voice against these social injustices and to press for legislation to make an end to exploitation of women,” said Inayat Begum.

She said that campaigns would be carried out at the Union Councils, village councils and provincial levels against these social evils and other problems.

