PML-N workers surround Sh. Rashid outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed faced an untoward situation outside the Parliament House when he was surrounded by the charged PML-N workers on Tuesday.

When Sheikh Rashid came out of the National Assembly building after attending the session, some charged PML-N workers made efforts to reach him.

However, police handled the situation and safely sent him to his car.

According to sources in the National Assembly, during the session, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the report of security personnel, advised him to avoid going outside and offered him to use his lift for going outside and also offered him security to ensure his safety.

Sources said Sheikh Rashid Ahmed did not accept the offer of the Speaker and opted for going from the main gate.