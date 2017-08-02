French envoy assures of collaboration in higher education

PESHAWAR: The French Ambassador to Pakistan Ms Martine Dorance has assured collaboration in higher education and other fields, especially women education and empowerment.

She extended the assurance during her visit to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Tuesday.

The French ambassador lauded the role of SBBWU for betterment of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am delighted to visit this university. It holds a very special place in promoting awareness and opportunities for females of this province,” she added.

The French envoy said students from Pakistan go to France for higher studies every year and they expect more students from the country.

“We have focus on training the future leaders of your country. We have already talked to the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad chairman [and told him] that we need more women. I can see the work done in different universities, and being a women university the SBBWU is doing an incredible job,” she stressed.

SBBWU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said the university was focusing on providing more opportunities to the students.