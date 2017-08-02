Wed August 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

French envoy assures of collaboration in higher education

French envoy assures of collaboration in higher education

PESHAWAR: The French Ambassador to Pakistan Ms Martine Dorance has assured collaboration in higher education and other fields, especially women education and empowerment.

She extended the assurance during her visit to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) on Tuesday.

The French ambassador lauded the role of SBBWU for betterment of women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I am delighted to visit this university. It holds a very special place in promoting awareness and opportunities for females of this province,” she added.

The French envoy said students from Pakistan go to France for higher studies every year and they expect more students from the country.

“We have focus on training the future leaders of your country. We have already talked to the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad chairman [and told him] that we need more women. I can see the work done in different universities, and being a women university the SBBWU is doing an incredible job,” she stressed.

SBBWU Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said the university was focusing on providing more opportunities to the students.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement