Landslide kills three in Kalaya

KALAYA: Three members of a family were killed in a landslide in central parts of Orakzai Agency, official sources said on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Delawar Khan, his son Abid Khan and his cousin Naheed Khan were digging a cliff to collect earth in Zawan village in Mushti area.

They said that the cliff suddenly collapsed, trapping all of them under the debris.

Political Tehsildar Khaista Khan confirmed the incident, saying the three men died on the spot. He said that the local retrieved the bodies under the debris.

Our correspondent in Nowshera adds: Three persons including a minor boy were killed in separate incidents in the district on Tuesday, official sources said.

One Yasmeen Bibi reported to the police that she along with her six-year-old son Bilal was on her way to Kheshgi Payan when a speeding vehicle struck the auto-rickshaw on Nowshera-Charsadda Road. As a result, Bilal was killed on the spot while the rickshaw driver sustained injuries. The driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, one Abdul Aziz, 46, entered a room in the house of his sister in Kheshgi Payan and shot himself dead over unknown reasons. The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.

Also, one Zahir Hussain got electrocuted when he was working at a field in Pirpiai when he touched an electricity pylon.