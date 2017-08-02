Wed August 02, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 2, 2017

Swat Women Chamber gets registered with DGTO

PESHAWAR: The Swat Women Chamber of Commerce has been registered with the Director General Trade Organisations (DGTO).

This was disclosed by lawmaker Musarrat Ahmadzeb, who belongs to the princely family of the Wali of Swat and is a prominent social worker politician.

Talking to The News, she termed it her achievement and pledged to donate land in Swat for the chamber’s building and actively work for the empowerment of women from its platform.

Musarrat Ahmadzeb said she has been campaigning to teach skills to women and also entrepreneurship so that they could earn a decent livelihood.

