Glowing tribute paid to fallen cops

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the martyred police cops who laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, former Member National Assembly and ANP Vice-President Bushra Gohar, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Afzal Khan, Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Shamama Arbab and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad Khan spoke on the occasion.

The relatives and children of the fallen cops were also in attendance.

The Peshawar Press Club organised the event in connection with the Police Martyrs Day being observed on August 4.

Afzal Khan said the martyred cops sacrificed their lives to bring peace and ensure law and order.

Shamama Arbab said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police force rendered matchless sacrifices that had no match in recent history.

“We have to face all challenges with courage and determination to restore peace and root out militancy,” she stressed.

Bushra Gohar said more than 50,000 Pakhtuns were killed in the war against terrorism while tens of thousands displaced by the conflict.

She blamed the woes of the Pakhtuns on the flawed foreign policy, saying that they had been exposed to a host of problems that included displacement.

“We are on the course to self-destruction,” she said, urging the government to redefine the foreign policy.

Mian Iftikhar recalled the efforts that were made by the previous ANP-led provincial government to enhance and build the capacity of the police force to cope with the rising incidents of terror back in 2009.

He said peace was restored to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of matchless sacrifices rendered by the personnel of the law-enforcement agencies and the people.

“The militants martyred my lone son Mian Rashid Hussain to punish me for speaking out against them,” he recalled.

On the occasion, the speakers paid glowing tributes to the fallen cop Riazuddin Khan who paid with his life to prevent a suicide bomber from entering the building of the Peshawar Press Club on 22 December, 2009.

Mian Iqbal, an employee of the press club and Rubina Shaheen, a passer-by, were also caught in the deadly blast.

NOWSHERA: A rally was organised on Tuesday to mark the police martyrs week in the district.

District Police Officer Wahid Mehmood was leading the rally, which was started from Shubra Chowk and reached Shama Chowk. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the sacrifices of the martyred cops.

The speakers paid tributes to the fallen cops who had laid down their lives to restore peace in the province.

KOHAT: People from various walks of life also took out a rally in connection with the Police Martyrs Days.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal was leading the rally. Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash, office-bearers of traders union, councillors, leaders of various political parties, journalists and members civil society participated in the rally.

The rally was started from Shuhada Chowk and culminated at the Peshawar Chowk. The speakers paid respects to the fallen cops.