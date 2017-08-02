PTI workers stunned over Gulalai’s allegations

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and sympathizers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the party is in power were stunned by the allegations made by lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai Wazir against the party chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday.

They were still trying to figure out as to why Ayesha Gulalai fell out with the party leadership and decided to make damaging accusations against their party leader. Some felt she was playing in the hands of the PML-N while others thought she had not yet made her mind which party to join. Some believed she had been hurt by the attitude of the leaders in the male-dominated PTI.

Ayesha Gulalai, the young MNA elected on one of the reserved seats for women, used strong words like “immoral” and “characterless” for Imran Khan and said women felt insecure in presence of the PTI chairman and his “gang.”

She claimed to be in possession of unsolicited text messages sent to her by Imran Khan. However, she didn’t disclose the content of these messages and instead told reporters that they would get all the record from Imran Khan’s Blackberry mobile phone or from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

She also made allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and described him as the don of a mafia. She wondered why Imran Khan felt helpless in taking action against Pervez Khattak.

Ayesha Gulalai in the past briefly remained a journalist before joining politics and getting associated with the PPP. She later joined the PTI and was elected MNA on one of the reserved seats for women.