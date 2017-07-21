Fri July 21, 2017
Sports

July 21, 2017

Five-a-side women hockey league

KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) is organising 5-a-side Women’s Hockey League at KHA Sports Complex. Six teams, divided into two pools, will participate in the league: Shehla Raza V, Tanzeela Cheema V, Mahiya Moen V, Asma Shah V, Khushbakht Shujaat V and Nusrat Hanif V.

The league is being organised with an objective to select players for Karachi Orange and Karachi Blue teams.

KHA has recently formed its women’s wing which has been trying to revive women’s hockey in the city.

