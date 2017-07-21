PPL drills 1.3km horizontal well for tight gas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) recently drilled and completed tight gas horizontal well Naushahro Feroz (NF) Hor-1, a statement said on Thursday.
Based on preliminary results, the well flowed 1.3mmscfd gas and nine barrels/day of condensate from one stage only, it added. PPL plans to carry out 10-stage multi-frack job on the well, which is expected to significantly increase flow potential. With the total depth of 4,940 metres and 1.3km horizontal section in Chiltan Formation, NF Hor-1 is one of the deepest and longest horizontal wells in tight gas reservoir drilled in Pakistan. It is also the country’s first well to be completed with 10-stage multi-frack, it added.
PPL made a tight gas discovery at NF X-1 in 2014; followed by extensive in-house geological and geophysical studies to design the optimum horizontal well to appraise the discovery. ‘Logging while Drilling’ technology with real-time evaluation was used to successfully drill the horizontal section, it said. NF Hor-1 is in Naushahro Feroz Block, Sindh, with PPL as operator, holding 90 percent working interest and the remaining 10 percent held by Asia Resources Oil Limited.
