President travels from Lahore to Pindi by train

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain journeyed through train from Lahore to Rawalpindi on Thursday. He travelled through Special VVIP saloon no 74 and 75 of Subak Kharam Express.

Pakistan Railways CEO Javed Anwar saw off the President at Lahore Railways Station at 4:30 p.m and was received at Rawalpindi Railway Station by Ministry of Railways Chairperson Parveen Agha and DG Operations, Dastagir Baloch.

The purpose of this travel is to encourage team of Pakistan Railways. Pakistan Railways has experienced surge of more than Rs20 billion in revenue and its deficit slashed by Rs10 billion during the last four years along with improved services for the people.

Subak Kharam Express is a daily express train service between Lahore and Rawalpindi. Subak Kharam means stylish runner. It has Economy, AC Lower and AC Parlour accommodation. It covers the 290 kilometers distance from Lahore to Rawalpindi in 4 hours 35 minutes.