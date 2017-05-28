Sun May 28, 2017
Peshawar

May 28, 2017

Programme for mother, child care launched

SWABI: Officials of Nutrition International, formerly known as the Micronutrient Initiative, have launched the ‘Right Start Programme’ to improve the survival and health of the pregnant women, newborns and young children through an investment of Rs386 million till 2020.  The launching ceremony was held at the district health office in which Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood, Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai, Director General Health Dr Shabina Raza, Additional Director General Health of Punjab Dr Akhtar Rashid and several other officials were present, said a press release.

