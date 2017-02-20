SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had admitted himself that the National Action Plan (NAP) had not been implemented in its true spirit. He added that the prime minister was not making sincere efforts to review the implementation of NAP.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Shah said that there was no comprehensive foreign policy. He said that negotiations with banned religious groups by the government were not appropriate, because the terrorists had been targeting innocent people for a long time.

He said that there should be comprehensive foreign and interior policies. He said that the policies of foreign and interior ministries should be on the same page against terrorism.Shah further added that due to the absence of a foreign minister Pakistan was at the verge of being isolated.

Shah said that Pakistan had the status of a nuclear state in the world, but the anti-state elements were attempting to destabilise Pakistan. “The enemies are also conspiring against Pakistan's integrity and its development,” he said. “No one is talking about giving powers to Rangers in the Punjab, where there are nurseries of terrorists, but Sindh was deliberately being targeted.” He said that the neighbouring enemy country was attempting to spread fear in mosques, schools and other places with their terrorist activities.

