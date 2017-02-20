KARACHI: Pakistan will be fielding six cyclists, two juniors and four under-23rds, in the Asian Junior Championship which will be held in Bahrain later this month.

Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) secretary Syed Azhar Ali Shah told reporters here on Sunday that the riders had been training in Islamabad.

Tanzeel of KP and Habibullah of Islamabad will feature in the junior category. For the junior category, the riders must be under 17.

The under-23 riders are Basit (KP), Farman (KP), Burhan (Army) and Arslan (Army). The pedallists will fly out of Islamabad for Bahrain on February 23. The event is scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 3 in Manama.

Azhar said that all the riders would be making their international debut. “All these are very young. We picked cyclists during a Road Championship in Islamabad a month ago. After some time, the number of riders was reduced and finally we picked these six,” Shah said.

Nisar Ahmed will accompany the side as coach, Haroon as manager. Baran Baloch will be the mechanic.

