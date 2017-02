HANGU: The police arrested 50 suspected persons including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operations at various areas in the district on Saturday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Station House Officer (SHO) Hangu, Farid Khan, said that the police launched search operations in Wrasta, Pas Killay, Saidano Banda, Lakhti Banda and others areas and arrested 50 suspected persons including 17 POs.

