Threat of terror attacks

10 Afghan nationals held in Mansehra; 17 POs among 50 arrested in Hangu search

PESHAWAR: The police at the entry points to the provincial capital have been directed to remain alert and check all the suspicious vehicles and pedestrians in the wake of threats of terror attacks.

An official of the capital city police said that special checking points have been made while the existing ones have been strengthened.

The official said the policemen at the checking points have been directed to stay alert round-the-clock.

The search and strike operations and snap checking in the rural, cantonment and city circle have been increased and 126 suspects and proclaimed offenders were arrested in recent days.

The police officials visited a number of offices and

buildings in Peshawar and directed the management of these organizations and

firms to arrange adequate security.

The security has been put on high alert and leave of all the policemen have been cancelled for the next 15 days in the wake of recent threats of terrorist attacks in the country.

The police force in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and Swabi has been specifically directed to enhance security of public places, government installations, courts, police buildings and educational institutions following reports that 29 terrorists have been dispatched from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Our correspondent in Mansehra adds: The police have arrested 10 Afghan nationals in Balakot on Saturday.

“We have started a crackdown against foreign nationals illegally settled in our jurisdiction and 10 Afghan nationals have been taken into custody,” Sajjad Khan, station house officer (SHO) Balakot Police Station, told reporters.

The Afghan nationals have been picked up from different parts of Balakot tehsil during the crackdown launched under the directives of district police officer.

A meeting, held with DIG Hazara in chair a day earlier, had asked the district police officers to put on high alert the security and start crackdown against suspects.

Our correspondent in Hangu adds: The police arrested 50 suspected persons including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operations at various areas in the district on Saturday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Station House Officer (SHO) Hangu, Farid Khan, said that the police launched search operations in Wrasta, Pas Killay, Saidano Banda, Lakhti Banda and others areas and arrested 50 suspected persons including 17 POs.

The law-enforcers also seized 18 bottles of liquor, two pistols and a gun during the operations.

The police shifted the arrested persons to the concerned police stations where further investigation was underway.

SHO Farid Khan said that search operations against the outlaws would continue in the region. No one would be allowed to violate rules and stern action against the anti-social elements be taken, he added.

