Ibrahimovic says he’s football’s Indiana JonesFebruary 18, 2017Print : Sports
MANCHESTER: Zlatan Ibrahimovic compared himself to the action movie hero Indiana Jones after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester United.
Just as fictional archaeologist Jones, played in a series of Hollywood movies by screen star Harrison Ford, usually returns from his adventures with a trophy, so too has the career of the much-travelled Ibrahimovic yielded plenty of silverware.
Ibrahimovic, who has already won the Community Shield since joining United, said after Thursday’s match: “Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy.
“People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best. “Wherever I went I won, so I am like Indiana Jones,” added Ibrahimovic, who has been a member of national championship-winning sides in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.