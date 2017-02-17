Islamabad: The residents of Union Council (UC-23) have demanded upgradation of government schools and establishment of girls college to provide better educational facilities in this neglected area of the federal capital.

Saad Ali Kiyani, a resident, said the federal government has introduced a policy to upgrade schools but in their area no school was selected for this purpose Another resident, Faisal Mehmood said female students have to travel to colleges operating in F sectors, adding "A girls college is needed in this locality because most of the parents avoid sending their daughters to other areas to get education."

Raja Majeed, who contested the election for the slot of chairman but faced defeat by the PML-N candidate, said the government functionaries come to this locality just for photo sessions as they are not interested in resolving the problems of the people. UC-23 vice chairman Rashid Kiyani said when they would get funds then they would leave no stone unturned to address the problems of the people at their doorstep.

