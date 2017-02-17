A university’s success is measured through the amount of research work it carries out rather than a high enrolment number or its magnificent building, said Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on Thursday.

The former federal minister as well as former chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) observed this while speaking at the University of Karachi (KU), at a seminar titled ‘Science, technology and innovation: imperatives for socio-economic development’.

He called for reinforcing the importance of developing research culture by providing incentives to faculty members and students. He lamented that instead of the mushroom growth of Universities, emphasis should be on ensuring quality control and standard education to students.

For the growth of knowledge, and progress in science and technology the country’s education sector would have to focus on developing creative minds, he emphasised.

Dr Rehman began his talk by comparing the economic growth rate of Singapore and China with Pakistan, and attributed their development to the effective utilisation of human resources through provision of quality education.

The recipient of various prestigious national and international awards, the ex-HEC chairman observed that while Singapore’s exports cost US$400 billion, it was unfortunate that Pakistan’s cost for only US$22 billion.

He associated this disparity to Pakistan’s zero export of technology and value added goods. “Budget allocated for education, science and technology in Pakistan is less than the amount spent on construction of Orange Line project in Lahore,” Dr Rehman asserted.

He shared some of the measures steps taken by the HEC under his chairmanship, which included sending around 11,000 students to pursue education abroad.

Dr Rehman also spoke about the rigorous steps taken by the HEC in terms of universities’ ranking so as to develop the spirit of competition among them. Although displeased with HEC’s decline over the recent years, he said he was happy that Pakistan still posed a threat to India in the field of science and technology.

Speaking of some revolutionising innovations, Dr Rehman said radical changes were also brought about in the means of education in the form of video-books. He acknowledged KU’s effort to make this innovation available at its digital library, the LEJ library, which could be accessed free of charge. He also spoke about devices which made learning easier for visually impaired people. He also introduced the audience to nanotechnology, e-textiles, and ebb textiles.

Dean of the faculty of Arts, Dr Moonis Ahmer, in his speech paid rich tribute to Dr Rehman, calling him the pride of the country as well as the University of Karachi. The programme concluded with the dean presenting a plaque to honour Dr Atta-ur-Rehman’s expertise.

