MUNICH: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has poured cold water on the latest speculation that he could be reunited with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City next season.

The 30-year-old, Germany’s first choice goalkeeper since the 2010 World Cup, has a Bayern contract until June 2021.

But Neuer has been linked with a move to City, whose shot-stopper Claudio Bravo has struggled this season.

There has been speculation that City’s ex-Bayern coach Guardiola will try to lure Neuer to Manchester, but the German says he is happy in Bavaria.

“There was no contact and I’m happy and satisfied here,” said Neuer, who signed his Bayern extension in April 2016.

“It honours me that there’s speculation and talk about it. But Pep still has my phone number and he hasn’t called me, so everything’s fine.”

Neuer has been voted the world’s best goalkeeper for the last four years by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

