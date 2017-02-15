Judicial commission seeks audit reports of RO plants in Sindh

KARACHI: A judicial commission, formed on the orders of Supreme Court, told the Sindh High Court on Monday that despite spending of billions of rupees, it was not sure if clean drinking water was being provided to people or not.

The commission has sought complete details from the Auditor General of Pakistan about the funding, provided for installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in Sindh, during the past five years.

Judicial Commission head Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro conducted the commission hearing on Monday. The commission ordered the Sindh authorities to provide the audit reports of RO plants. The commission members said that they have visited all parts of Sindh but found no system of provision of clean drinking water to people.

