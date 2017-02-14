ISLAMABAD: Journalists and common people held protest demonstrations across country Monday against the killing of an assistant cameraman of a private TV channel, Taimur Abbas, in Karachi in an attack on the channel van on Sunday.

The protest demonstrations were held in Islamabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Thatha, Naushehro Fehroz, Jacobabad, Lahore, Multan and other cities of Punjab, Quetta and Peshawar etc.

In Islamabad, a protest was organised under the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) in front of National Press Club Islamabad. RIUJ President Afzal Butt, General Secretary Ali Raza Alvi, National Press Club President Shakil Anjum and Secretary Imran Yaqoob Dhiloon led the demonstration.

RIUJ President Afzal Butt said that the cases of journalists’ killing should be heard by Anti-Terrorism Courts, and those martyred in the line of duty should be given the same protocol and facilities which are given to the martyrs of national security institutions. He said so far120 journalists have been martyred by terrorists.

It was announced at the demonstration that a black day would be observed across country against the killing of journalists on Tuesday (today). Also, media persons representing Hyderabad Press Club and all factions of Union of Journalists staged a joint demonstration outside the Hyderabad Press Club on Monday. The participants expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. They also demanded the arrest of the killers as well as strict measures to avoid such tragic incidents in future.

In Lahore, journalists held a demonstration in front of the Lahore Press Club. They carried placards inscribed with slogans of ‘Protect journalists, stop their targeted killing’.

Faheem Gohar Butt, president Punjab Union of Journalist (PUJ), demanded the Sindh government provide security to journalists. The family of the deceased should be provided Rs20 million financial compensation, he demanded. Other prominent journalists including PUJ General Secretary Khwaja Aftab Ahmad Hassan, Zulfiqar Mehtu, President Photo Journalists Association Akmal Bhatti, President EMRA Adnan Malik etc, and political leaders were also present at the demonstration.

