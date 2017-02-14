LAHORE: The traders bodies of Lahore have announced mourning the deaths of The Mall terrorism incident by observing shutdown in the city markets on Tuesday (today). The traders bodies representatives said that majority of the pharmaceutical businessmen and chemists died in suicide attack on their protest against the implementation of new drug act.

Before, the drug act started taking its toll on the pharmaceutical businessmen and chemists, a terrorist killed a huge number of protesters exposing the inability of the Punjab government to counter the terrorism and poor law and order. It has also exposed the governance of the Punjab government which is spending billions of the rupees on safe city like projects while two top policemen also died in the incident.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers also condemned the terrorism incident. All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran President Khalid Pervaiz (Group) strongly condemned the suicide blast on Monday.

