SC directs Balochistan govt to fill vacancies from respective cadres

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed government of Balochistan to fill vacant slots of secretaries of the provincial ministries and departments from their respective cadre officers.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ameer Hani Muslim resumed hearing in the matter relating to show-cause notices issued to three secretaries of Balochistan government in pursuance of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa Commission report over Quetta carnage on August 8, 2016.

Kamran Murtaza appeared before the court on behalf of Communication and Works Secretary Rehmatullah Zaheri and Public Health Secretary Sheikh Nawaz. He said that case to the extent of Zahri has already been disposed of in the Balochistan Service Tribunal while mater relating to Sheikh Nawaz is pending in the high court which he will withdraw.

Similarly, Munir Piracha appeared on behalf Acting Managing Director Lasbella Industrial Estate Development Authority (LIEDA) Sohail Mirza and contended that his client’s transfer order has not been passed by the cabinet but by the chief secretary which is illegal. He further said that case to his extent has been withdrawn in the Balochistan High Court so no matter in respect of Mirza Sohail is pending before any forum.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Balochistan submitted a list of holders of different posts illegally stating that they all have obtained stay orders from courts to which the bench observed that these proceedings are not legal as such in view of the Article 212 (3) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The court directed Advocate General Balochistan to submit details of deputationists and cadre officers before the provincial High Court for adjudication in the matter besides directing the Balochistan High Court to decide the matters relating to deputationists and cadre officers appointments at the earliest under Article 212 (3) of the Constitution. It is to recall that the Supreme Court had issued show cause notices to three grade-20 officers of the Balochistan province who were granted stay orders against notification of their job termination in pursuance of the Quetta Commission report.

The court while disposing of the matter, withdrew the show cause notices and directed Advocate General Balochistan to ensure cadre officers appointments against the top slots of secretaries of the ministries and the provincial departments.

Meanwhile, the said bench also disposed of bail matter of former religious affairs minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi who was awarded sentence of 16 years in prison in Hajj corruption case.

The court referred the matter to Islamabad High Court with a direction to fix the matter in 15 days for decision on bail after arrest. The bench said in its order that if Hamid Saeed Kazmi’s bail application is not fixed in the stipulated period then it would be considered as bail automatically.

The court ruled that if counsel for Hamid Saeed Kazmi file an adjournment application then apex court order will not remain operative.

