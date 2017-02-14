CHARSADDA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Amir Muqam said on Monday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was committed to bringing tribal areas into the mainstream.

Talking to reporters at the residence of Tahir Khan Umarzai here, Amir Muqam, who is Advisor to Prime Minister, said the premier would soon announce the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the draft containing the recommendations of the Fata Reforms Committee had been presented to the prime minister for approval. He added the Parliament had already approved it.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N would accept the decision of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. “We would accept court decision,” he maintained. He said the prime minister was not named in the Panama Papers Leaks. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the case,” he asserted.

Amir Muqam condemned the attack on the van of a private television channel in Karachi. He said the federal government was executing development projects in the province despite the fact that the PML-N was not in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amir Muqam said the federal government had recommended a 500-bed hospital in Charsadda.

