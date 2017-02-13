Mismanagement is rampant in the country. One example is the process of applying for a driving licence in the country. Almost every country stresses that a driver passes a driving test to be eligible for a licence. However, the situation in the country is the exact opposite. Amateur drivers find ‘a way’ to acquire a licence.

This practice puts a large number of lives in danger. Unskilled drivers don’t follow traffic rules and regulations. Reckless driving is one of the topmost reasons of road accidents. The relevant authorities are requested to look into this matter. A licence shall only be given once a driver has passed a driving test.

Bilal Bashir

Mandibahaudin

0



0







From drivers to killers was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 13, 2017 and was last updated on February 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185881-From-drivers-to-killers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "From drivers to killers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185881-From-drivers-to-killers.