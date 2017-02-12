TIMERGARA: Four link roads constructed under the European Union (EU)-funded Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) projects being implemented by government of Khyber Pakhtunkwa were inaugurated in suburban villages of Khall and Rabat in Lower Dir.

The district administration, communities and the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) are partnering in the implementation process. The total cost of the projects is Rs6.2 million, which were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Irfanullah Wazir.

Officials of the district administration, SRSP and a large number of local elders were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir said that the government was determined to develop remote areas and wanted to involve the communities in this process for greater ownership and efficiency.

He said 517 development projects had been initiated in the district at a cost of Rs450 million while another 150 more development projects were in the pipeline.

The CDLD model of development brings non-partisan model of development to a region where communities are driven with conflict and local jealousies.

While the social mobilisation process and designing is undertaken by SRSP, identification is done by communities and local councillors. The district administration is overall responsible in project selection and implementation.

0



0







Four link roads inaugurated in Dir was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 12, 2017 and was last updated on February 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185740-Four-link-roads-inaugurated-in-Dir/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four link roads inaugurated in Dir" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185740-Four-link-roads-inaugurated-in-Dir.