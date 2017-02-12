Rawalpindi

Public transporters blocked Jhelum Road for more than two hours against lawyers of District Bar Association (DBA) who beaten up a wagon conductor namely Muhammad Bilal here on Saturday.

A heavy contingent of police and traffic wardens failed to open Jhelum Road as a large number of drivers and conductors blocked all kinds of traffic. They raised slogans against lawyers' community and demanded immediate justice for affected conductor.

Commuters, particularly ladies, faced lots of difficulties during 'dharna' of transporters in front of District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Kutchery post In-charge Muhammad Owais reached the spot to negotiate with transporters, but, they demanded police to bring outside the lawyers, who were accused of thrashing the conductor. The Post In-Charge Muhammad Owais requested transporters to file an application for further action against the lawyers.

The affected conductor Muhammad Bilal said that a lawyer fought with me on a petty issue. As we reached in front of Kutchery, the lawyer started beating me. Some other lawyers also reached and helped him. I was crying for help but nobody, even police, rescued me.

District Bar Association (DBA), Rawalpindi General Secretary Arfan Ahmed Khan Niazi told 'The News' that I was not present on the spot but we will decide this issue on merit. “It was a sad incident but we will decide it soon,” he assured.

