Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directed that PTDC must make all efforts to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan. He directed this while chairing a high-level meeting here, says a press release.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan briefed the PM about progress on tourism development and promotional activities of PTDC after his appointment as MD.

PM Nawaz said that he wants to see Pakistan's tourism industry flourished with its peak potential becoming largest foreign exchange earner for the country. For the purpose, he will release funds to PTDC.

The PM directed for upgrading infrastructure of PTDC Motels and exploring new areas to build new motels for providing maximum facilities of international standards to arriving tourists keeping in view the tourism role model countries. He added that there are countless tourist places in Pakistan yet to be explored and developed, for which PTDC's role must be pioneer.

Ch. Ghafoor informed that during his recent visit to Spain on invitation of UNWTO, he invited secretary general to hold UNWTO meetings and conferences in Pakistan and he agreed to visit Pakistan alongwith his family. The secretary general also expressed his willingness to hold conference in Pakistan where more than 150-member countries will participate, which not only will help Pakistan to boost tourism but also portray a soft, enlightened and tourist-friendly image of Pakistan.

The MD briefed that we are in process of signing a number of agreements with different airlines. We are also in negotiation with HEC to introduce BS degree programme on Tourism & Hospitality in different universities to produce quality manpower in the sector. He requested the prime minister to include tourism into national agenda of development and retaining PTDC on federal level.

