Killa Saifullah is one of the most underprivileged and overlooked districts of Balochistan in terms of access to the education and health facilities. The latest survey conducted by the Living Standards Measurement Study (LSMS) highlighted ignominious reality about the shabby condition of schools and colleges in the district. The sharp drop rate of school-going children from 44 percent to 55 percent in the last two years aptly underscores the decline of the education system in the area. In the same breath, myriads of ghost schools and teachers add to the miseries of local people to acquire quality education.

Surprisingly, most schools in the area are badly deprived from necessary education amenities. Apart from this, the civil hospital in the impoverished district has a shortage of medicines and lack of doctors. No proper and speedy system of an ambulance is present in the area. The people of the area have to go to Quetta for a medical check up. It seems that the tall claims of the provincial government were mere political rhetoric. The CM of Balochistan is requested to look into this issue and mitigate the miseries of the people.

Ahmadullah Kakar

Killa Saifulah

