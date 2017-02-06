Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has urged the nation to focus on learning mathematics and sciences to progress in all spheres and attain a desired place in the world. This is the ultimate and last key for the growth and development in the modern era. Developed countries had followed the path of science and technology to emerge as successful nations. Previously, a wide range of science subjects including mathematic, physics, chemistry, biology and astronomy were extensively practiced by Muslim scholars. The famous Muslim scientists including Ibn Al-Haytham, Al-Khwarizmi, Alhazen, Al-Kindi, and Ibn Khaldun contributed a lot to the studies of scientific methods, mathematics, physics and social sciences. In the field of engineering, the Banu Musa Brothers had described the first programmable machine an automatic flute player in their book of Ingenious Devices. This boundless work carried out due to state sponsorship and cultural and religious influences.

Indeed, we have to work hard and focus on learning mathematics and sciences. The present government has fully neglected the most important sectors of education and healthcare in our country. If the prime minister really wants to encourage modern education, he should immediately make arrangements for the development of education in the country. There is an urgent need for the revision of syllabi, courses, and curriculum of education institutions.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Education holds immense importance in the progress of a country. An educated nation works hard to put the country on the road to success. In Pakistan, the education sector is the most neglected one. Nominal funds are allotted to the sector and no reforms have been introduced to improve the standard of education in the country. Education helps the people to learn and acquire knowledge about the latest developments in the world. Because of substandard education, the country is far behind than other advanced nations of the world.

Progressive nations carry research in all fields to know new facts about a subject. We are lacking far behind in almost all areas of life which is a result of the old fashioned academic courses and lack of research. The HEC needs to make some changes in several academic courses. It should be made mandatory for students to do research..

Komal Sohail

Karachi

