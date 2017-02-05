KARACHI: The Pakistan Academy of Engineering (PAE) organised a one-day symposium on “Innovative Thar Coal Value Chain” on Saturday.

The symposium was organised in collaboration with the Institute of Applied Energy and New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan.

The opening ceremony was followed by a keynote address by Takashi Nakamoto of NEDO Japan. He spoke on NEDO activities on clean coal technologies.

The distinguished guests were welcomed by Dr Jameel Ahmed Khan, president of the academy.

The symposium was aimed at bringing together experts, specialists and researchers from Japan for intensive discussion about innovative coal value chains and the wide range of thermo conversion issues linked to coal conversion.

0



0







PAE organises symposium was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184032-PAE-organises-symposium/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PAE organises symposium" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184032-PAE-organises-symposium.