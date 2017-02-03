PESHAWAR: Leaders of Fata Political Alliance on Thursday asked the federal government to approve reforms related to tribal areas and announce merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forthwith.Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, President Fata Political Alliance Nisar Mohmand, Member National Assembly Shah Jee Gul Afridi from Khyber Agency and others said that a tribal jirga would be held at Convention Centre Islamabad on February 6 to evolve the future line of action.Representatives from Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Qaumi Watan Party and Fata Lawyers Forum were present on the occasion.

Nisar Mohmand said the jirga convened by Mehmood Khan Achakzai in Islamabad last week had no representation from the tribal areas while the tribal jirga would have representation from tribal areas as well as genuine political parties.

He said some political parties were playing politics with Fata reforms and had blackmailed the federal government for own personal interests. “We will show our strength and unity for tribal reforms and merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said and added that the federal cabinet should implement reforms recommended by parliamentary committee at once.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi said that all parliamentarians from Fata had been invited to the tribal jirga where they would be free to share their views on brining Fata into national mainstream. He hoped the tribal students, youth, civil society activists and others would participate in the February 6 jirga in Islamabad.

0



0







Federal govt asked to approve Fata reforms was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183709-Federal-govt-asked-to-approve-Fata-reforms/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Federal govt asked to approve Fata reforms" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183709-Federal-govt-asked-to-approve-Fata-reforms.