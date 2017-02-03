Islamabad

Foundation University Rawalpindi Campus (FURC) has organised its orientation ceremony here on Thursday, which was attended by all new students and their parents.

Brigadier (r) Professor Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Malik, director Foundation University was the chief guest. Brigadier (r) Shahid Jagir, Administrator FURC and Prof. Dr. Nasim Akhtar Raja, Dean Arts and Social Sciences, FURC were also present on the occasion. The ceremony was held to welcome newcomers and enlighten them about rules and regulations of the Foundation University.

The Rector Foundation University Islamabad, Maj. Gen. Khadim Hussain, HI(M) (Retd) also addressed the gathering through a pre-recorded message. While welcoming new students, the Rector advised them to be focused on their studies and come up to the expectations of their parents and the University. He informed the audience that FUI is ranked as category W4 (the highest category) by HEC and is also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

The chief guest in his address, hoped that the newly admitted students would take full advantage of the opportunities and facilities provided by the FURC.

He said that the FURC has highly qualified faculty, upgraded computer labs, modern laboratories, video conferencing facility, seminar halls, conference room, well-equipped library and sports facilities.

All the faculty members and management staff were introduced to the students to make them familiar with the mechanism of the FURC. The students and parents visited the relevant academic blocks and different stalls specially arranged by the campus for their information.

