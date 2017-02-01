LAHORE

Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed reviewed old prices of edibles and fixed new rates with the consultation of traders, consumers and other district officials concerned.

A minor enhancement in prices of three edible items has been done which include Rice Basmati Super (New) 5, Rice Basmati Super (Old) 5 and Sugar 3 Rupees while the prices of Milk, Yogurt, Mutton, Beef, Roti and Nan were maintained as per previously notified rates whose rates have already mentioned above.

The decision was made in a meeting of District Price Committee on Tuesday, which was participated by additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, representatives of traders and consumers.

DC Sumair Ahmed Syed stressed the traders to sell standardised essential commodities and directed them not to do overcharging of essential commodities.

He directed the price control magistrates to visit markets to implement the new notified rates of essential commodities.

The new rates of the edibles are notified as under: Rice Basmati Super (New) Rs 95, Rice Basmati Super (Old) Rs 105, Rice Basmati 386 (New) 32,Gram Daal (Bareek) Rs 115, Garm Daal (Special) Rs 124, Masoor Daal (Moti) Rs 95, Masoor Daal (Bareek) Rs 140, Mash Daal (Washed Imported) Rs 165, Mash Daal (Unwashed Imported) Rs 145, Moong Daal (Washed) Rs 95, Moong Daal (Unwashed) Rs 105, Black Chana (Mota) Rs 105, Black Chana (Bareek) Rs 105, White Chana (Mota) Rs 146, Red chilli Rs 195, Basin Rs 125, Sugar White Rs 65, milk Rs 70, Yogurt Rs 85, Mutton Rs 700, beef Rs 325 and Rs 6 of Roti. Moreover, Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has also issued notification of new prices of essential commodities.

As per notification issued on January 31, 2017 and notification issued on December 27 2016, a notification difference can be observed in the reduction of prices of twelve essential commodities, which include Gram Daal 40 Rupees, Daal Special 38, Masoor Daal (Moti) 20, Mash Daal Washed 20, Mash Daal Unwashed 15, Black Chana Mota 45, Black Chana Bareek Local 35, White Cahna 6, Basin 35 and Red Chilli 15 Rupees.

