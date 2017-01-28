LAHORE: Lawyers turned a courtroom into a battlefield here on Friday. They thrashed each other and exchanged blows during the hearing of a murder case. Counsel for the defendant and the petitioner showed utter disregard for the law in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Saad Rafique.

During the proceedings, a lawyer accused the other, which infuriated him and he slapped the accuser. Afterwards, the supporters of the lawyers, present in the courtroom, also joined the physical fight. The scuffle was recorded and almost all private television channels telecast the footage several times Friday evening.

