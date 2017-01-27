ISLAMABAD: Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Islamabad on Thursday extended interim bail of accused Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan in the torture case of 10-year old child maid Tayyaba.

The judge, allegedly involved in the torture of 10-year old Tayyaba on Thursday appeared before the court and pleaded for extension in bail. The court extended bail of Raja Khurram till February 1 and ordered the accused to appear on the next hearing.

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Asif Mehmood granted interim bail to Raja Khurram on security of Rs30,000 or surety bonds in the like amount. Supreme Court has also taken suo moto notice of the case of alleged torture on 10-year old Tayyaba and constituted a bench for hearing of the case.

The pictures of the 10-year old house maid Tayyaba went viral on social media with internet users claiming that the maid who worked at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Khurram Ali Khan, was severely tortured by the family of the judge.

Tayyaba, after being recovered by the law enforcement agencies, claimed that she fell from stairs but in the statement recorded for the First Information Report (FIR), the girl stated that she was tortured by the judge’s family.

