KARACHI: Khushhal Riaz Khan, a junior squash player from Peshawar, showed his mettle in the recently-concluded 6th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship.

After producing good results throughout the championship, he lost in a tough match against third seed Asad Ullah Khan of Pakistan Air Force in the under-15 category semi-finals. The score was 11-6, 8-11, 7-11, 9-11.

Khushhal is the student of Khalid Atlas Khan, who is Pakistan’s first WSF Level-1 tutor. “Khushhal started training with me six months ago and he was ranked 27 then. He is now ranked 10th in this category,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that Khushhal improved a lot after getting training from him. “It was my training that helped him upset many top players in the US Junior Open last month,” he said.

