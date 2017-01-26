Metro in Multan

The inauguration of the Metro Bus Service by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Multan, the city of Saints, is another milestone achieved by the government.

Keeping in view the previously inefficient and unsafe public transport system, this initiative by the government deserves praise. This has become possible due to the efforts by the government that worked passionately on the project. It is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts to work on more such projects which are meant for the welfare of the people.

Saqib Ali

Lahore

