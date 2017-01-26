Plight of Lakki Marwat

Lakki Marwat is one of the southern districts of Khyer Pakhtunkhwa. According to the census of 1998, the district had a population of 490,025, but now it is estimated to be more than 700,000. The district has been facing acute water shortage for a long time. Water stored in ponds is used for drinking purposes and other daily requirements. The same pond is shared by cattle and other animals. According to a survey, 80 percent of the residents of Lakki Marwat don’t have an access to clean potable water. This makes them vulnerable to life-threatening diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, amoebic dysentery and even hepatitis.

The only water filtration plant in the area is out of order. Residents of the district have to travel to far places to get clean water. Unfortunately, the relevant authorities do not pay any attention to the shortage of water in the district. Being one of the most backward districts of KP, the successive governments have not paid any heed to rid the local residents of the problem of water scarcity. The local government is now requested to take this issue seriously.

M Adeel Khan

Lakki Marwat

