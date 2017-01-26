LAHORE

LDA sealed nine marriage halls and a marquee on Raiwind Road, at Jubliee Town and Johar Town on Wednesday.

Officials said the building plan was not approved by LDA for any of the sealed marriage halls. Instead, the owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting plans approved for constructing residences or office buildings at these sites.

Minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land to be left vacant for parking. None of the marriage halls/marquee fulfilled these conditions and had been constructed in violation of building by-laws. The sealed marriage halls included Johar Event Complex, Canal Orchard Marriage Hall, Nadia Banquet Hall, Shah Jahan Marriage Hall, Topaz Marriage Hall, Biaman Banquet Hall and Imperial. Eastern Marquee located on Canal Road was sealed.

LDA demolished, retrieved and sealed properties in a drive against illegal possessions and violation of building rules. Officials said staff of the Directorate of Estate Management-II of LDA retrieved two plots, 230/D and 231/D, at Sabzazar after demolishing illegal construction there. They said staff of Recovery Directorate Town Planning Wing of LDA sealed nine residential buildings at various blocks in Johar Town, which were illegally used for commercial purposes without getting permission and depositing commercialisation fee to LDA. The buildings were located at 300 F/I, 140 H, 11 H/I, 13 H/I, 31 H/I, 33 H/I, 322 H/II, 330 H/II and 91 R/I. Meanwhile, the officials posted at Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis will perform their duties to entertain and promptly dispose of requests/complaints of overseas Pakistanis relating to LDA. Sardar Akbar Nakai, LDA secy and others will supervise the affairs of the facilitation desk. The additional charge of the Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis has been given to Muhammad Junaid, deputy director, working in Land Development-IV. The LDA DG transferred Muhammad Saleem, director, Record Management and directed him to report to Directorate of Administration. LDA Additional DG (HQ) has entrusted the additional charge of the post of deputy director, Estate Management (Avenue-I) to Sarmad Zameer Khan, Dy director, working in Record Sifting Cell. Javaid Sabir, AD, working in Directorate of One-Window Operations, transferred and posted in Directorate of Enforcement.

0



0







Nine marriage halls, marquee sealed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181729-Nine-marriage-halls-marquee-sealed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nine marriage halls, marquee sealed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181729-Nine-marriage-halls-marquee-sealed.