Dr Ajmal Khan requests faculty, non-teaching staff and

students to help him achieve this objective

Taking charge of his post, the new vice chancellor of the University of Karachi, Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, said on Tuesday that his aim was to turn the varsity into the top ones of the world.

“I have accepted this post as a challenge. I am aware of the challenges faced by the university and do my best to resolve them,” Dr Khan said at a ceremony held at the campus to pay tribute to the services of outgoing vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser and welcome the incoming one.

Dr Khan said the outgoing vice chancellor was a great asset to the university.

“I will need the support of the faculty members, the non-teaching staff and students to achieve the objective of putting the university among the top ones in the world. It’s only possible through teamwork and I am hopeful that all of you will support me,” he said.

Dr Khan said an electronic system would be installed the university. “The use of latest technology plays a major role in the development of any institution.”

Later, the outgoing vice chancellor thanked all the faculty members, the administration, the non-teaching staff and students for the farewell.

“When I took charge as the KU vice chancellor, the university was facing great challenges but I left no stone unturned to resolve those issues,” said Dr Qaiser.

“I am hopeful that Dr Khan will run the university very efficiently as he possesses great expertise.”

Dr Qaiser said that a university was recognised because of its faculty and he could proudly say that KU faculty members were playing an exceptional role and their research work was being published worldwide.

Dr Khan was appointed the new vice chancellor of the university, a day ago after almost 11 months.

His appointment was made by acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani.

A notification read that Dr Khan had been appointed for four years and he is likely to take charge on Tuesday (today).

The appointment has come as a shock to many who were closely monitoring the selection process from the beginning.

Dr Khan was never a strong candidate for the post at any stage.

Prof Khan was awarded a PhD in 1985 by the Ohio University, USA and DSc in 2011 by the KU.

He has remained a visiting professor at several US and European universities and the President of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance on August 14, 2001 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2007 in recognition of his scientific contribution.

The Pakistan Academy of Sciences elected Dr Khan its fellow in 2001 while The World Academy of Sciences elected him its fellow in 2004. The Islamic Academy of Sciences elected him its fellow in 2011.

