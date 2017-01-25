Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: In a latest development in housemaid Tayyaba torture case, the police have recorded the statements of four neighbours of the accused additional sessions judge and his wife.

The neighbours verified that Tayyaba was tortured most of the time. Tayyaba was often seen in a miserable condition, usually hungry and in dirty clothes. Tayyaba was not even provided a quilt in severe cold. The housemaid was tortured for misplacing a broom, the statement read.

A detailed investigative report in the Tayyaba torture case was submitted in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The police have submitted a trial challan in the court against accused Maheen Zafar.

According to police report, accused Maheen Zafar was declared responsible for torturing Tayyaba in the challan while Judge Raja Khurram was held responsible for not providing medical treatment to the girl and hiding her from the officials concerned. Raja Khurram did not get her treated for 18 hours despite having information of the matter, the report stated.

Raja Khurram is on a bail before arrest under Challan 206 a till January 26. Section 328 would be imposed against the judge after the SC case. The police have already received Tayyaba’s DNA and medical report on January 19. According to the medical report, 21 wounds were found on Tayyaba’s body while according to the DNA report Muhammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi are her real parents.

