GUJRANWALA: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said Bilawal's Baba (father) and Musharraf destroyed the country during their governments.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention here, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was playing a historic role for the progress of the country. No one would be allowed to create hurdles in the way of the country's progress. The minister said: "Our leaders and workers are ready to face any conspiracy against the government." He said PTI chairman Imran Khan was playing a negative role in the Panama Leaks case and the nation had become aware of Imran's character.

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hanif Abbasi, Ghulam Dastgir Khan, MNAs Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mian Tariq, Usman Ibrahim, MPAs Taufeeq Butt, Imran Khalid Butt, Abdul Rauf Mughal, Gujranwala Mayor Sheikh Sarwat Ikram, Deputy Mayor Salman Khalid Butt and others also spoke.

They said now it is Imran's turn to provide proof as how he had set up an offshore company and purchased property in London. They said the PTI chief would have to disclose the means he used to purchase his Bani Gala residence. They accused Imran of provoking the nation against the government and creating an atmosphere of instability.

