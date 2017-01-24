GCU signs MoU on research on HR, other issues

LAHORE

Government College University (GCU) and Center for Social Justice (CSJ) Monday signed an accord for indigenous research on issues of human rights, gender equality, minorities’ protection, civil liberties and democracy.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah and CSJ Lahore Executive Director Peter Jacob signed the agreement, and also agreed upon organising invited lectures, seminars and conferences for raising awareness in society about issues related to social justice. As per the MoU, GCU would also introduce a course titled “Foundation on Human Rights” for its graduation students.

“We need to stop following Western parameters and paradigms in almost all disciplines including philosophy. The idea of universality of philosophy is no more in vogue,” said eminent philosopher and writer Prof Dr Mirza Athar Baig while laying a stress on indigenous research on social issues at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony

Prof Baig said philosophy must be done in its local and socio-cultural context; without which entire exercise would ultimately remain non-productive. “The concepts of rights, human dignity, freedom, equality etc must be done in indigenous background,” he said.

GCU Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir said the subject of philosophy was needed to be promoted among the youth, as the very ideas of rights, justice, representative government and human freedom had emerged from it, and it was the only discipline which produced visible and pronounced difference in the mindset of students regarding the alternative point of view.

GCU Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Tahir Kamran highlighted the increasing religious and sectarian influence in Pakistani society. Peter Jacob said tolerance was the need of hour. However, he said, it was virtually impossible without justice and strong democratic institutions.

Prof Hassan Amir Shah said GCU had always upheld the human and tolerant values in South Asia, and had never been hijacked by the extremism of any sort.

GCU Director Academic Planning and External Links Ms Fouzia Shaheen, Registrar Saboor Ahmed Khan and Dr Alwin Murad also spoke.

Transfers: LDA ordered several transfers and postings on Monday.

LDA Additional Director General (HQ) MS Samia Saleem has ordered for mutual transfer of Muhammad Khurram Yaqub, Deputy Director, Directorate of Land Development-IV and Muhammad Juniad, Deputy Director, Directorate Estate Management-I. Arslan Amjad, Assistant Director, Directorate Estate Management LDA Avenue-I, has been transferred and posted in Record Sifting Cell, LDA.

