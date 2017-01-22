Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said that NAB Rawalpindi is flagship Regional Bureau of the NAB as it has played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday visited NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau for its annual inspection. The Chairman’s Inspection & Monitoring Team (CI&MT) was deputed to conduct annual inspection of NAB Rawalpindi Regional Bureau for the year 2016.

The inspection was carried out from January 18 to January 20, 2017 in order to review and evaluate the performance of the Rawalpindi Bureau on the basis of the newly introduced quantified grading system.

Senior Member, Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) along with his team conducted the said inspection for the year of 2016. He gave a detailed briefing to the chairman about the annual inspection done and highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the Rawalpindi Regional Bureau.

He informed that a quantified grading system had been devised and under this grading system, the performance of all NAB’s Regional Bureaus is being evaluated during January and February 2017 at uniform criteria. He further informed that in 2016, NAB Rawalpindi received 5013 complaints which all were processed according to the law.

The NAB Rawalpindi out of 139 complaint verifications (CVs), completed 125 complaint verifications and out of 194 inquiries, completed 115 inquiries whereas out of 93 investigations, completed 57 investigations on merit. During 2016, it arrested 96 corrupts and filed 34 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts with overall conviction ratio of 75 percent and during 2016, NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs2088886 million.

