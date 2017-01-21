LAHORE: Facing shortfall of gas, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has decided to stop supply of gas to industrial sector, including textile industry in Punjab.

According to an announcement made by gas utility on Friday, supply of gas to industrial sector will remain suspended from January 22 (6am) to January 23 (6am) in view of maintenance of Floating Storage & Re-gasification Unit (FSRU) at Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal.

The SNGPL has already disconnected gas supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in the province in order to ensure smooth operation of the system. It may be noted that under a swap arrangement, SNGPL is diverting almost all available supplies, including Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) to domestic and commercial users with a view to meeting peak demand amid chilly weather.

