Briefs

Students protest torching of college in S Waziristan

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Members of the Waziristan Society of Islamia College, Peshawar, Friday staged protest against the reported torching of Government College Wana, South Waziristan and demanded the government to investigate the matter and award exemplary punishment to those involved in it. The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the incident. Speakers on the occasion said it was a matter of shock that homes and government institutions were attacked and set ablaze in the presence of countless checkposts every here and there in the agency.

Death anniversary of Rafiq Shinwari marked

NOWSHERA: The 26th death anniversary of noted Pashto musician Rafiq Shinwari was observed here on Friday.Popular Pashto singer Fayyaz Kheshgi, Shakir Zeb Nowshervi, Dr Irfan Khattak, Imam Mazhar, Jasmeen Bibi, Mohammad Jan Jehangir and others paid glowing tribute to Rafiq Shinwari at a function to mark his death anniversary. They said that the services of Rafiq Shinwari for the promotion of Pashto music would always be remembered.

TCJ Forum to organise tour for journalists

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Tourism and Culture Journalists (TCJ) Forum has decided to organise a tour for the journalists.A press release says that the decision was taken at meeting, presided over by TCJ Forum president Muhammad Shahid.The meeting also decided to grant membership to journalists working in the tourism and culture beat. The meeting participants called for strengthening the capacity of members to better report cultural and tourism events. They also decided to hold another meeting within the next 10 days to decide several matters related to membership and organisation’s activities.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180692-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180692-Briefs.