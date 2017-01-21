The three-day event featured works by students from all over Pakistan

The three-day first photography competition exhibition, titled ‘Process’, was held at the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture.

The exhibition, featuring photographic works by students from all over Pakistan, showcased the photographic and aesthetic talent our young folk are imbued with.

The competition, which continued from Wednesday till Friday, was sponsored by the Board of Architectural Education, Institute of Engineers of Pakistan (IAP), Karachi chapter, and Exxon-Mobil.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the event, IAP Chairman Ali Zafar Kazmi said that it was “encouraging to see students from all over the country”, and hoped that the event would generate enthusiasm among other students to take to the hobby and utilise their tremendous talent.

Jehanzeb, CEO of Exxon-Mobil, said that Exxon-Mobil was investing worldwide in nurturing the talents of young people in various fields globally.

He said it was imperative that the productivity of the young folk be channelled into creative pursuits something that would keep them from going astray and be a bane of society.

The walls of the Indus Valley School (IVS) were profusely adorned with 176 works of the amateur photographers. The subjects were random, anything that appealed to the photographers.

All the works were very profound. There were photographs of churches to operators of roadside trade.

Sakina Hassan of the IVS bagged the first prize, Nawal Mazhar of the Comsats Institute of Information Technology won the second, and Wasiq Shakeel from the University of Gujrat got the third prize.

The Dulux Let’s Colour Award was bagged by Ziaullah of the Cecos University, Peshawar.

Honorable mention was achieved by Anwar Zia of the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, and Laraib Fatima Rizvi, Department of Architecture, University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore.

0



0







Students showcase photography talent at IVS competition was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180653-Students-showcase-photography-talent-at-IVS-competition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Students showcase photography talent at IVS competition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180653-Students-showcase-photography-talent-at-IVS-competition.