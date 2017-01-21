Even urgent fee does not remove delay in gas connections

Rawalpindi

Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) is accused by the applicants of not considering even urgent applications for gas connection approved by Federal Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Thousands of residents even in urban areas are without gas connections. For urgent connection the applicant is charged Rs25,000 while ordinary connection fee is Rs6,000 for a domestic gas connection.

"I got approved my urgent application for gas connection from federal minister and paid Rs25,000 two months ago but I am yet without gas connection," an applicant told 'The News' here on Friday. The urgent gas connections are supposed to be given in 10 days. The SNGPL, he said, issued me consumer number 97267615256 and told me to pay Rs25,000 first and then Rs6,000. I paid both demand notices but I am yet without connection,” he said.

Over 200,000 applications have been still pending with the SNGPL only in Rawalpindi region for years and this figure is increasing with each passing day.

"A man faced different kinds of hardships in getting gas connection having knowledge that he will not enjoy gas pressure in peak winter season," Sajid Mehmood Butt, a resident of Pirwadhai, said.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) SNGPL Senior General Manager (Rawalpindi Region), Muhammad Zahoor, told 'The News' that they are giving new gas connections to those applicants who submitted applications in 2012 and 2013 on regular fee. He said they want to provide gas to all. He said a great number of people have applied to get new connection. “We are giving preference to those who have submitted applications with urgent fee,” he said.

According to official standards, the SNGPL issues a demand note six weeks after receiving the application and tells the applicant to deposit the required amount in the bank. After receiving the money, the gas connection is approved and the company is bound to install a gas meter on the consumer's premises. However, this procedure is not followed and consumers have to wait for more than three to four years.

On the directions of the government, SNGPL charges higher connection fee (Rs25,000) instead of existing fee of Rs6,000 for provision of new connections to domestic consumers. The decision had been taken on a petition filed by SNGPL, saying that demand for new gas connections had increased manifold in recent years despite increasing gas shortfalls in the country. The company claimed that domestic gas connections resulted in higher system losses and, therefore, the facility should be given only to those consumers who were ready to pay higher connection charges which will increase cash flow to the gas company. But there are public complaints that connections are unduly delayed even after submitting urgent fee.

